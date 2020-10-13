REGINA -- Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe and NDP leader Ryan Meili will square off to debate on how to best govern the province on Wednesday evening.

The leaders’ debate, led by a partnership of Saskatchewan television broadcasters, is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

It will also air until 7 p.m. on CTV, CBC-TV and Global TV.

The debate will be moderated by Molly Thomas, a former CTV News reporter and anchor from Regina, who currently works in Ottawa with CTV’s W5 as an investigative correspondent.

CBC’s Adam Hunter, Global’s Allison Bamford, Postmedia’s Murray Mandryk, and Vanier Scholar Merelda Fiddler will be on the journalist panel asking questions of the leaders.

Viewers watching the debate can use the hashtag #SKDebate on Twitter, Facebook and Instragram to stay connected.

Residents can send in questions by using the hashtag, and their question may be used in the debate.

Stay tuned after the debate for live reaction from Meili and Moe.