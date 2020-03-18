REGINA -- The Province of Saskatchewan will release a scaled back version of the provincial budget in the wake of the unprecedented impact of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Minister of Finance Donna Harpauer said the province would take the “unusual step of tabling spending estimates without the revenue forecasts.”

The premier explained that revenue forecasts will not be tabled on Wednesday, as they will no longer be accurate.

“It’s hard to predict in Saskatchewan where our revenues would be, hard to predict in Canada, or any province across Canada what the revenue line items would be,” said Scott Moe.

“It is important for us to move forward with our investment intentions and our spending plan [Wednesday], so that we can provide that certainty to those that are providing services, as well to provide certainty to the important infrastructure projects that need to continue along the path this summer or continue construction."

The province’s financial numbers are set to be presented Wednesday afternoon when it's read in the Legislative Assembly.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as information becomes available.