After 46 years of entertainment and fun, The Pump Roadhouse held one final hurrah before closing its doors for good.

The popular bar held its final show on Saturday night, with owner Mark Smith taking to the stage where his music career began 30 years earlier.

Smith started his music career with his band The Poverty Plainsman on The Pump’s stage when he was just 19 years old. Now, to see it come full circle is a bit surreal.

“Well, it’s bitter sweet. I’m kind of sad because we’ve been playing this bar for a long, long time,” he said.

“There’s been so many good friends and so many faces I haven’t seen for years come through these doors. It’s been awesome … I guess all good things come to an end.”

But it’s not the end of the line for Smith. Although the building is set to be demolished to make way for a new mosque, Smith will be opening a new bar called “Ballers Rec Room” that will continue The Pump’s legacy of live music in the Queen City.