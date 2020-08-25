REGINA -- With the 2020 CFL season cancelled, several Saskatchewan Roughriders are looking to head south to seek employment in the NFL.

A new agreement between the CFL and the CFLPA allows players to opt out of their contracts to pursue other opportunities. So far, five Riders players have opted out of their contracts.

JON RYAN

Jon Ryan will be looking to make a return to the NFL after one season back in Canada.

The Regina-born punter and former University of Regina Ram spent 12 seasons in the NFL and won a Superbowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.

He played all 18 games for the Riders in 2019, making 107 punts for 5,222 yards. He was also named a West Division All Star.

BRETT LAUTHER

Brett Lauther, the Riders’ Canadian kicker, will also be looking to show off his leg for NFL teams.

The Nova Scotian made 32 of 41 field goal attempts in 2019, with his longest coming from 57 yards out.

He notably clinched the 2019 Labour Day Classic for the Green and White with a last second, game winning field goal.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Justin Medlock (9) congratulates Saskatchewan Roughriders kicker Brett Lauther after Lauther's game winning field goal during second half CFL action in Regina on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

Lauther was a CFL West Division All-Star in 2018 and the Riders' 2018 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Canadian.

DAKODA SHEPLEY

Dakoda Shepley, a 25-year-old offensive lineman from Windsor, Ont., played in 18 games in the 2019 season and was the Riders’ nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie. Shepley was selected fifth overall in the 2018 CFL Draft by the Riders.

He signed with the NFL’s New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but was released after that preseason.

The Roughriders retain his rights through the 2021 CFL season, if he returns to the league.

OTHER OPT OUTS

Americans Deon Lacy and Demarcus Ayers also opted out of their contracts. Both were signed in early 2020 and were not able to get on the field with the team. The Riders retain Ayers' rights through the 2021 season.