REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued the following COVID-19 exposure warnings in Regina and Yorkton.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to self-isolate at home and arrange for testing as soon as possible.

REGINA

Oct. 3:

Regina International Airport, Air Canada Flight 7939, from 10 to 11 a.m. (arrival and baggage claim area)

Oct. 6:

SK BUILT GYM, 1680 McAra Street, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Safeway Southland Mall, 3015 Gordon Road, from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m.

Subway, 5875 Rochdale Boulevard, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 7:

Beaks Chicken, 1511 11 Avenue, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

SK BUILT GYM, 1680 McAra Street, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Birmingham Vodka House, 2635 Starlight Street, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Real Canadian SuperStore, 806 Albert Street, from 9 to 10 p.m.

Oct. 8:

SK BUILT GYM, 1680 McAra Street, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

SK BUILT GYM, 1680 McAra Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 9:

Earls Kitchen + Bar, 1875 Victoria Avenue East, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Earls Kitchen + Bar, 2606 28 Avenue, from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Oct. 10

Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Road, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon

Walmart Supercente, 2150 Prince of Wales Drive, from 1 to 8 p.m.

Landmark Cinemas, 2064 Aurora Boulevard, theatre 2 (Honest Thief), starting at 9:30 p.m.

Foodomix/Cafe Bollyfood, 4440 Albert Street, from 9 to 10 p.m.

Oct. 11:

Earls Kitchen + Bar, 1875 Victoria Avenue East, from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 12:

Earls Kitchen + Bar, 1875 Victoria Avenue East, from 2 to 5 p.m.

YORKTON

Oct. 4

Red Chilli, 10D-230 Broadway Street East, from 4 to 10 p.m.

Oct. 8

Mr. Mike's Steakhouse Casual, 35-275 Broadway Street East, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 10