These potential COVID-19 exposures have been reported in Regina, Yorkton
Published Friday, October 16, 2020 11:29AM CST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued the following COVID-19 exposure warnings in Regina and Yorkton.
Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a COVID-19 live update at 2:30 p.m., this event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.
Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to self-isolate at home and arrange for testing as soon as possible.
REGINA
Oct. 3:
- Regina International Airport, Air Canada Flight 7939, from 10 to 11 a.m. (arrival and baggage claim area)
Oct. 6:
- SK BUILT GYM, 1680 McAra Street, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
- Safeway Southland Mall, 3015 Gordon Road, from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m.
- Subway, 5875 Rochdale Boulevard, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Oct. 7:
- Beaks Chicken, 1511 11 Avenue, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
- SK BUILT GYM, 1680 McAra Street, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
- Birmingham Vodka House, 2635 Starlight Street, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 806 Albert Street, from 9 to 10 p.m.
Oct. 8:
- SK BUILT GYM, 1680 McAra Street, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
- SK BUILT GYM, 1680 McAra Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Oct. 9:
- Earls Kitchen + Bar, 1875 Victoria Avenue East, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Earls Kitchen + Bar, 2606 28 Avenue, from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Oct. 10
- Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Road, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon
- Walmart Supercente, 2150 Prince of Wales Drive, from 1 to 8 p.m.
- Landmark Cinemas, 2064 Aurora Boulevard, theatre 2 (Honest Thief), starting at 9:30 p.m.
- Foodomix/Cafe Bollyfood, 4440 Albert Street, from 9 to 10 p.m.
Oct. 11:
- Earls Kitchen + Bar, 1875 Victoria Avenue East, from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 12:
- Earls Kitchen + Bar, 1875 Victoria Avenue East, from 2 to 5 p.m.
YORKTON
Oct. 4
- Red Chilli, 10D-230 Broadway Street East, from 4 to 10 p.m.
Oct. 8
- Mr. Mike's Steakhouse Casual, 35-275 Broadway Street East, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Oct. 10
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, from 7 to 8 p.m.