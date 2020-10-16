REGINA -- There are 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, the province reported Friday.

There are eight new cases in the north central region, six in the far northwest, one in the northwest, one in the central west region, two in the central east region, one in the south central region and seven in each in Regina, Saskatoon and the far northeast.

“Two cases that had been assigned to Central East and Regina were deemed to be out of province cases and were removed, bringing the total case number to 2,270 cases. The remaining case with pending residence information has been assigned to Regina,” the province said in a news release.

There are 299 cases active in the province out of the total 2,270 reported.

There were 12 new recoveries on Friday for 1,946 to date.

Nine people are in hospital including two people in ICU, one in Regina and the other in Saskatoon.

"The great Saskatchewan summer is over, and we can’t bring the party inside," Dr. Saqib Shahab said.

He mentioned transmission has increased slightly within youner age groups, and young people should do their best to remain vigilant about slowing the spread of the virus.

BY REGION

468 cases are from the south area (226 south west, 209 south central, 33 south east)

469 cases are from the Saskatoon area

397 cases are from the far north area (365 far north west, 0 far north central, 32 far north east)

363 cases are from the north area (141 north west, 142 north central, 80 north east)

325 cases are from the central area (188 central west, 137 central east)

248 cases are from the Regina area

The SHA performed 2,568 COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

PRIVATE GATHERING SIZE REDUCED TO 15

Restrictions that limit the size of indoor and outdoor private and public gathering continue in Saskatchewan as a measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, private indoor gathering sizes were reduced to a maximum of 15 people.

Outdoor gatherings can still include up to a maximum of 30 attendees.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURES REPORTED AT DOZENS OF LOCATIONS IN REGINA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued the following COVID-19 exposure warnings in Regina, North Battleford, Harris, McLean, Nipawin and Redvers.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to self-isolate at home and arrange for testing as soon as possible.