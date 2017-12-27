

CTV Regina





Workers at a poultry farm that caught fire Wednesday estimate that thousands of chickens died.

Lumsden RCMP responded to multiple buildings on fire at the Pedigree Poultry Farm near Regina Beach around 7:30 a.m. Police say the buildings were engulfed in flames and all of them contained chickens inside.

It’s not known what caused the fire and exact estimate of damage is unknown at this time. It is unclear how many poultry barns were destroyed.

CTV News reached out the farm’s owner who declined an interview. Officials say the fire is now under control.

Police will be working with the Provincial Fire Examiner as the investigation continues.