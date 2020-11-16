REGINA -- The YMCA has decided to permanently close two locations in Regina after facing higher building and capital costs.

In a letter to members, YMCA CEO Steve Compton said the organization has also experienced decreasing market share and revenue in the health and fitness space over the last several years.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on the organization, resulting in additional expenses and a 53 per cent decrease in membership.

Staff and volunteers have been notified of the decision.

The last day for the east location is Nov. 20 and the downtown location will close on Nov. 23.