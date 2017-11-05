It was the first weekend in the Queen City where residents had to dig out their snow shovels and shovel their way out. On Saturday, overnight temperatures dropped to -10 but it felt like -20. On Sunday, the lowest temperature of the day hit -17 degrees at 9:00 a.m.

Residents took to social media to share their photos of the wintery weather. 

 

 

 

 

 

