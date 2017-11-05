

It was the first weekend in the Queen City where residents had to dig out their snow shovels and shovel their way out. On Saturday, overnight temperatures dropped to -10 but it felt like -20. On Sunday, the lowest temperature of the day hit -17 degrees at 9:00 a.m.

Residents took to social media to share their photos of the wintery weather.

Driving thru YQR’s beautiful Wascana Park; -10C; lots of snow ��. Saw flocks of ��geese in the icy water. Looks like winter here to stay ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/yvIXbElm8s — DMWoloshyn (@DWoloshyn1) November 5, 2017

Good morning #yqr. Today’s edition of what not to do. 76 in a 50 in winter driving conditions. $136 fine for being late @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/veTySKblYd — Cst. Warnar (@RPSTrafficUnit) November 5, 2017

