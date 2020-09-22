REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 146.

In a release, the province said six new cases are in Saskatoon, two are in Regina, one is in the far north east zone and one is in the central west zone.

Two of the new cases in Saskatoon are linked to a previously reported outbreak identified at Brandt Industries. To date, 19 cases have been connected to this cluster, the province said.

REGIONALLY:

Two active cases from the far north area (one far north west, one far north east)

Three active cases from the north area (two north west, zero north central, one north east)

81 active cases from the Saskatoon area

24 active cases from the Regina area

23 active cases from the central area (seven central west, 16 central east)

14 active cases from the south area (four south west, four south central, five south east)

Nine people are currently in hospital in the province. Eight people are receiving inpatient care, including seven in Saskatoon and one in Regina. One other person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

A total 1,641 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Saskatchewan on Monday.

DEER VALLEY GOLF CLUB, TWO OTHER REGINA BUSINESSES EXPOSED

The affected businesses and times are:

Let's Sushi - 4436 Rochdale Blvd - Sept. 19 5 p.m. 6 p.m.

Princess Auto - 3701 E Quance Gate - Sept. 11, Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. each affected day

Deer Valley Golf Club - 10 Deer Valley Road - Sept. 15 1 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Sept. 16 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Sept. 17 4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The SHA advises anyone who visited any of these businesses during the affected window to self monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after the potential exposure.

EXPOSURES REPORTED AT THREE SASKATOON BUSINESSES