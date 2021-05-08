REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 269 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 215 recoveries.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported.

A total of 168 people are in hospital in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19, including 42 in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far North West (11), North West (25), North Central (23), North East (three), Saskatoon (37), Central West (one), Central East (22), Regina (51), South West (10), South Central (14), and South East (31) zones.

Five new cases are pending residence information.

There are currently 2,293 cases considered active in the province.

The seven-day average of new cases in Saskatchewan is 222, or 18.1 new cases per 100,000.

There were 3,803 COVID-19 tests processed on Friday.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province newly identified 198 variants of concern. There have been 8,103 variants of concern detected in Saskatchewan as of Friday.

Lineage results were reported for 83 more cases on Saturday. So far, 3,064 cases are the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the U.K., 41 are P.1., first identified in Brazil, and nine are B.1.351, the variant first detected in South Africa.

VACCINES

Saskatchewan has surpassed 500,000 total COVID-19 vaccinations.

The 13,042 newly administered doses reported Saturday bring the province’s total number of doses given to 504,482.