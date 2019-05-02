

CTV Regina





The Estevan Bruins have entered a bid for the 2021 National Junior A Championship.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League club formally submitted the bid Tuesday afternoon to Hockey Canada.

The Bruins will now wait to find out if they are part of the shortlist for selection.

If the Bruins are awarded the championship, they would become the first SJHL team to host the tournament since Humboldt in 2012.

It would also mark Estevan’s first time hosting the RBC Cup, although the city did host the Western Canada Cup in 2016.

The Bruins expect to find out if they’ve made the Hockey Canada shortlist in two to four weeks.