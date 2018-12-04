Firefighters battle Lakeview house fire overnight
Fire broke out at a house in Lakeview on Dec. 3, 2018.
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 8:23AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 4, 2018 11:16AM CST
Crews were on scene at a house fire in the Lakeview neighbourhood for several hours.
The fire broke out around 10 p.m. on Monday night on the 3100 block of Cameron Street.
It’s unknown if the house, which has a for-sale sign on the lawn, was occupied when the fire broke out.
There are no details about the cause or a damage estimate.
No injuries have been reported.