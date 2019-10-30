REGINA -- In more modern times, hosting a Western Final is indeed rare for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

With the likes of legendary players Ron Lancaster and George Reed, Saskatchewan broke a Western Final drought in 1966. Prior to ‘66, the Roughies had not hosted a Western Final game since 1951.

Back in those days the Western Final was a best of 3.

After winning the club’s first ever Grey Cup in ‘66, the green team went on a roll hosting Western Finals.

Taylor Field hosted Western Final games in 1968, ‘69 and ‘70. 1970 will be most remembered for Larry Robinson’s last play field goal, kicked into a stiff arctic breeze, that sent the underdog Stampeders to the Cup.

I was in the stands shivering in a sleeping bag as that horror story unfolded.

It was one of the coldest games ever played at the then tiny Taylor Field.

Saskatchewan was the best regular season CFL team in 1976.

The Riders hosted Edmonton in the West Final and prevailed 23-13, before losing a heartbreaking Grey Cup to Ottawa.

From ‘76, the Riders won two Grey Cups, before finally hosting another Western Final in 2009, a 33 year gap. That season will be remembered for the 13th man in Calgary, giving Montreal the Cup, and that’s all we want to say about that.

This Saturday Saskatchewan can break a decade long Western Final drought if they can defeat Edmonton.

I do believe this team will be ready with so much at stake, despite the fact that the Eskimos are resting starting quarterback Trevor Harris.

They have to be.

As we have just seen, hosting a Western Final does not ensure a Grey Cup berth, but I believe the advantages of hosting the Final are increasing.

Let’s look at the last 10 years:

In 2009, Saskatchewan hosted the Western Final and made it to the Grey Cup.

In 2010, Calgary hosted the Western Final and lost to the Riders.

In 2011, BC hosted the Final and made it to the Grey Cup.

In 2012, BC again hosted the Final but did not advance.

In 2013, Calgary hosted the Final but were upset by Saskatchewan.

In 2014, Calgary hosted the Final and advanced to the Cup.

In 2015, Edmonton hosted the Final and advanced to the Grey Cup.

In 2016, Calgary hosted the Final and played in the Cup.

In 2017, the Stamps hosted the Final and advanced to the Cup.

Last season Calgary hosted the Final and played in the Grey Cup.

So, in the past decade, the team that has hosted the Western Final has advanced to the Grey Cup 70 per cent of the time.

More interestingly, for the past five seasons, the Western Final host has played in the Grey Cup 100 per cent of the time.

I have a theory on this trend.

Like a lot of other professional sports leagues, CFL players are getting bigger, stronger and faster.

Injuries are more severe, and the degree of being ‘nicked’ is higher.

As a result, the two week rest before the Western Final is becoming more and more important.

If the Riders can beat Edmonton on Saturday, then Calgary and Winnipeg will play in the Western Semi-final.

That game will be a war, a fierce physical battle. The winner will absorb a fair degree of battering.

The Western Final will then be played in Mosaic where the Riders have a home record this season of 7-1.

So forget about the fact that Logan Kilgore is the starting quarterback for Edmonton, and don’t forget that he has won two games as a starter in 2019.

This weekend’s game is where the Roughriders have to take care of business, and put their stamp on this regular season.

A forceful stamp.

Don Hewitt started covering the Saskatchewan Roughriders for CKCK-TV in 1979.