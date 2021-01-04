REGINA -- A Saskatchewan cabinet minster has resigned following reports that he travelled internationally to the United States over the holidays.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has accepted Joe Hargrave's resignation, and will speak on the resignation to the media at 4 p.m.This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

Carrot River Valley MLA Fred Bradshaw will replace Hargrave as Minister of Highways and Minister responsible for the Water Security Agency.

Hargrave will remain the MLA for Prince Albert Carlton.

On New Year’s Eve, Hargrave apologized after it was revealed he had taken a trip to Palm Springs. He said the intention of the trip was to finalize the sale of a personal property. He's expected to return to the province on Tuesday.

A real estate listing for Hargrave’s California property appear to show it was listed for sale on Dec. 26, 2020. Hargrave stated that he travelled to the United States on Dec. 22 to "finalize" the sale.

The Saskatchewan NDP are questioning whether Hargrave needed to make the trip.

"Anyone who owns a house knows there’s a big difference between finalizing a sale and listing it," Matt Love, NDP Ethics Critic said in a statement. "Why did the Minister feel the need to lie about this? Was he just trying to make his flimsy excuse for ignoring the rules sound better when really all he wanted was a sunny Christmas vacation by the golf course and pool in his gated community?"

The NDP also alleged Corrections Minister Christine Tell travelled to Palm Springs in November to visit a sick relative. CTV News has reached out to the provincial government for confirmation of this trip.

More to come...