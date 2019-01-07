

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate at 52-year-old man.

Raymond Bouvier was reported missing on Dec. 5 and was last seen in Regina on the 1800 block of Osler Street.

Bouvier is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10, thin build, with short grey hair and brown eyes.

Police have no reason to believe Bouvier has come to harm, but his family has indicated it is unusual for so much time to pass without hearing from him.

Anyone with information that could assist police in locating Bouvier are asked to contact the Regina Police Service, your local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers.