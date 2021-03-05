REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has granted approval for a safe injection site in Regina.

The Nēwo Yōtina Friendship Centre will operate the site from its facility at 11th Avenue and Osler Street.

The safe injection site will be a place where drug users can inject drugs in a safe and supervised environment.

Executive director Michael Parker said the organization will also provide other services, in addition to overdose prevention.

“We also have all of our existing services that very much compliment the overdose prevention site with our housing support workers, and we have mental health support workers,” said Parker. “We’re not just providing the overdose prevention, but we also can tie it in with the other services.”

So far this year, 75 Saskatchewan residents have died of drug overdoses.

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service said four people in Regina have died of suspected drug overdoses since Feb. 14.