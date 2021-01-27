REGINA -- On Wednesday, Regina City Council will hear from more than 20 delegations regarding a motion put forward at last week’s Executive Committee meeting, proposing energy companies be banned from sponsorship and naming rights of city buildings and events.

The motion was brought forward by Ward 6 Councillor Daniel LeBlanc, who has since posted on Facebook saying he plans to withdraw the motion at Wednesday’s meeting after receiving an outpouring of feedback from the public. LeBlanc said the motion was “too much too soon.”

The motion received mixed reaction, including strong words from Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

Delegations scheduled to speak in Wednesday’s meeting include a representative from the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, the Saskatchewan Winter Games, Keystone Group of Companies and the Regina & District Chamber of Commerce.

OTHER ITEMS

City council is also scheduled to make some decisions regarding several heritage properties in Regina.

It will decide on cash grants for the property at 1401 Robinson St. and the Knox-Metropolitan United Church.

It will also look at the possibility of designating the Municipal Justice Building, located at 1770 Halifax St., as a Municipal Heritage Property.

City Council will also decide on making changes to a report that looks at temporary downtown surface parking lots, which could potentially bring more parking to the city.

The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Henry Baker Hall.