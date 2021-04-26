REGINA -- A young father in Regina died from COVID-19, on Sunday, leaving behind his wife and three young children. His youngest daughter was born just days before his death.

Ali Syed and his then-pregnant wife, Misbah, were admitted to the hospital with severe COVID-19 symptoms at the end of March.

He was later admitted to ICU.

Syed was employed by SaskPower, and worked at the Boundary Dam Power Station in Estevan.

“He had work ethics and he was a great person to have on our team. He really, really was soft hearted, kind. He had lots of kindness, really touched many people within our community,” Kevin Guillemin director of power production at Boundary Damn said. “Everybody hoped for a different outcome, everybody hoped for Ali to recover from this, but now of course the money raised can definitely go to help Ali’s family.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, and more than $77,000 has been raised as of Monday evening.