REGINA -- For 11 of the last 12 days, Saskatchewan has recorded more recoveries from COVID-19 than new cases. One of those recoveries is Mayson Sonntag.

Near the end of March, the 20-year-old theatre student was diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning from Ithaca College in New York and had been in self isolation at home.

Shortly after his diagnosis, Sonntag spoke to CTV News about his experience with the symptoms of the virus and isolating in his room.

Now, just more than a month since returning to Regina, Sonntag is out of the required self isolation period. He says the day he was able to leave his basement room was a special moment of triumph.

“I hugged my family, that was the first thing,” Sonntag said. “I came upstairs playing ‘Rise of the Valkyries’ and I gave my mom a hug. I’ve been away at school too, so I hadn’t seen her for a few months so that was wonderful.”

Despite a difficult two weeks, his isolation efforts look to have paid off, as he says both he and his family are feeling great.

“I’ve been trying to get a lot of sleep, drink a lot of liquids, I’m feeling totally better,” Sonntag said from his front steps. “No more symptoms at all which is awesome and my family actually is not experiencing any symptoms either which is wonderful.”

On Friday, Saskatchewan confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 alongside nine new recoveries. Saskatchewan’s number of recoveries surpassed the number of active cases back on April 11.

The numbers are bringing about cautious optimism from provincial officials about when some restrictions and precautions can start to be lifted.

On Monday, a day where two new cases and fourteen recoveries were announced, Premier Scott Moe said barring any major changes in case numbers, he hopes to release some of the plan to “re-open” the province in the very near future.

“But we are only one outbreak away from interrupting those numbers,” Moe cautioned.

Sonntag says he’s still being cautious despite not showing any further symptoms.

“Even now I’m still quarantining,” Sonntag said. “Trying to stay inside as much as possible. We’re ordering in groceries. I go in my backyard so I can be outside a little bit.”

He’s also been careful to practice physical distancing when taking his dog for short walks, one of his few ventures outside the house. He says he won’t be fully confident in returning to a more normal routine until prevention measures across the country are lifted.

“I’m going to listen to healthcare professionals and we have wonderful healthcare practitioners in Saskatchewan and across the country,” Sonntag said. “So taking their advice and just quarantining until they tell us that it’s safe not to because I want to keep my family safe, that’s what’s important to me.”

“It’s not just for us, it’s to keep everyone safe.”

As of Friday afternoon, Saskatchewan had 307 cases of the virus. 75 are considered active.