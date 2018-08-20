

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service has launched an investigation after an internal document containing sensitive personal information was mistakenly sent out to members of the media and community groups.

The email was sent shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Police sent out an email on Monday asking recipients not to read the attachment if they had not already and to delete it from their email systems.

The email goes on to say that RPS has contacted the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner to report the breach.

CTV News has reached out to the RPS and the Privacy Commissioner for comment.