Regina police mistakenly release personal information to the media
CTV Regina
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 4:23PM CST
Last Updated Monday, August 20, 2018 6:53PM CST
The Regina Police Service has launched an investigation after an internal document containing sensitive personal information was mistakenly sent out to members of the media and community groups.
The email was sent shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Police sent out an email on Monday asking recipients not to read the attachment if they had not already and to delete it from their email systems.
The email goes on to say that RPS has contacted the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner to report the breach.
CTV News has reached out to the RPS and the Privacy Commissioner for comment.