REGINA -- Three Regina sports groups collaborated on Tuesday to help kids learn hockey and sharpen their skills.

The Regina Intersectoral Partnership (TRiP), Extreme Hockey & Sport and Next Level Hockey Consulting partnered to host a road hockey clinic for about ten kids.

The event was originally supposed to be a game, but kids instead learned skills in order to keep a safe distance.

“What’s important is the kids just see what’s possible,” said TRiP Co-ordinator Lance Dudar.

Dudar said sports are a big lesson for kids in the TRiP program and hoped the pro hockey players would be able to teach the participants about the hard work it takes to succeed.

“A lot of them, they haven’t even seen hockey, they haven’t even held a stick before, so I think it’s a great way to grow the game. It’s a great way for them to enjoy the day off and get out and try something new,” said Colby Williams, the co-owner of Next Level Hockey Consulting and American Hockey League Hershey Bears defenceman.

Participant Morgan Kane said the event allowed him to enjoy himself.

“I love hockey, I love the game. It’s such a fun thing, so coming out here and playing with the pros and all is really good,” Kane said.

Besides a chance to get outside and learn a new sport, the kids received some supplies for the school year.

The groups hope to plan a similar event in the future.