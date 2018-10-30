

Rotating strikes by Canada Post workers will hit Saskatchewan for the second day in a row.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced on Tuesday morning that workers in Saskatoon, Weyburn and Moose Jaw would go on strike on Tuesday morning. The union made the announcements on their Twitter page.

Saskatoon (SK) and Moose Jaw (SK) locals are on strike starting at 8am CT, Oct 30 – Members: contact your local for more info [https://t.co/gMNdGgYrtg] #canlab #negos2018 pic.twitter.com/So70VazkFM — cupw (@cupw) October 30, 2018

Weyburn (SK) local is on strike starting at 6am CT, Oct 30 – Members: contact your local for more info [https://t.co/gMNdGgYrtg] #canlab #negos2018 pic.twitter.com/KIH9XqU1QX — cupw (@cupw) October 30, 2018

On Monday, workers in Lloydminster also walked the picket lines, but that job action has now ended.

Rotating action by Canada Post workers has been happening at cities across the country for more than a week now. In most cases job action only lasts for one day.

Workers are fighting for higher pay and better working conditions.