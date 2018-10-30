Rotating strikes by Canada Post workers will hit Saskatchewan for the second day in a row.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced on Tuesday morning that workers in Saskatoon, Weyburn and Moose Jaw would go on strike on Tuesday morning. The union made the announcements on their Twitter page.

 

 

 

 

On Monday, workers in Lloydminster also walked the picket lines, but that job action has now ended.

Rotating action by Canada Post workers has been happening at cities across the country for more than a week now. In most cases job action only lasts for one day.

Workers are fighting for higher pay and better working conditions.