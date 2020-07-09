REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan announced guidelines for the safe use of provincial camping spaces, live performances, rodeos, conference centres and food vendors on Thursday.

In a news releases, the government says work is underway to open additional businesses, events and activities.

CAMPING AT PROVINCIAL PARKS

Visitors are asked to bring their own hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes and respect the rules in place at the campsite, including maintaining physical distance.

Capacity of pools will continue to be reduced.

Campers who have already purchased an entry permit should proceed right to their campsite

Washroom access limited to one household at a time

Four metres of distance should be maintained on beaches

LIVE PERFORMANCES

Live performances will once again be permitted starting on July 16, in restaurants, farmers markets and in public.

Physical distancing is required and greater distancing can be required depending on the performance.

Click here for more on the provinces updated Reopen Saskatchewan plan.