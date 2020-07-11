REGINA -- Over the past week, Saskatchewan saw its total COVID-19 cases surpass 800, but more than two times the amount of people recovered from the virus than tested positive.

From July 4 to 10, the province reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases from 796 to 815.

A total of 46 people recovered from the virus in that same time frame.

Active COVID-19 cases dropped from 57 to 43, down by 14.

The Saskatoon area led the province adding five total cases this week. The central region, far north region and south region each saw four new cases. The north reported two new cases. The Regina area did not have any new COVID-19 cases this week.

Saskatchewan reported its 15th COVID-19-related death on July 7. A person in their 20s from the north region passed away after testing positive for the virus.

The province will not be providing updated COVID-19 information on weekends and statutory holidays. A weekend summary will be provided on Monday.

STAFF MEMBER AT CANADIAN BREWHOUSE IN SASKATOON TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

A person working at the Canadian Brewhouse Stonebridge location in Saskatoon tested positive for COVID-19.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said anyone that attended the business during the following times should monitor for symptoms:

July 1 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

July 2 between 4:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

July 3 between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. July 4.

The SHA encourages anyone who develops symptoms to isolate immediately and contact HealthLine 811.

COVID-19 POSITIVE PERSON VISITED MULTIPLE LLOYDMINSTER BUSINESSES

The SHA warned the province of a COVID-19 transmission in the Lloydminster area.

In a release, the SHA said a person who tested positive for the virus visited Wal-Mart, Superstore, the Goodknight Inn and the Superlodge Motel between June 27 and July 5.

People who visited those locations and show COVID-19 symptoms are advised to immediately self-isolate to prevent any future spread of COVID-19.

Symptoms include but are not excluded to fever, cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing.