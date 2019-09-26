Sask. Crown corps. head into contract negotiations
(File photo)
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 12:17PM CST
Saskatchewan Crown corporation employees are threatening strike action as contract talks resume.
Workers held a brief rally at the Hotel Saskatchewan on Wednesday morning before heading into negotiations.
The government has placed a new offer on the table for employees of SaskTel, SaskPower, SaskEnergy and some smaller crowns.
The union says job action is a possibility if this week's talks do not produce an agreement.
SaskTel workers have already issued strike notice for Sept. 30, pending the outcome of the talks.