Saskatchewan Crown corporation employees are threatening strike action as contract talks resume.

Workers held a brief rally at the Hotel Saskatchewan on Wednesday morning before heading into negotiations.

The government has placed a new offer on the table for employees of SaskTel, SaskPower, SaskEnergy and some smaller crowns.

The union says job action is a possibility if this week's talks do not produce an agreement.

SaskTel workers have already issued strike notice for Sept. 30, pending the outcome of the talks.