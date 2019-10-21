REGINA -- Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer arrived at his polling station shortly after 4:30 p.m. local time to cast his vote.

Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer just walked into his polling station to place his vote. #sask #yqr #Elexn43 pic.twitter.com/Elab3ELyiq — Cally Stephanow (@CTVCally) October 21, 2019

Prior to arriving to cast his vote, Scheer was was canvassing in Regina-Wascana alongside candidate Michael Kram.

Monday marked the first time a party leader was campaigning here in the Queen City, since the Federal Election was called.

“It is good to be home in Saskatchewan. We’ve been working hard for 40 days but Mike has been working hard for longer and the people of Wascana are tired of a liberal member of parliament who always votes against them,” Scheer said to CTV News in Regina.

Ralph Goodale has held the seat for the Liberals for the past 26 years. Goodale had 55.1 per cent of the vote in 2015, followed by Kram with 30.3 per cent. The Regina-Wascana riding is expected to be a closer race this time around than in 2015.

Scheer has faced criticism in recent days about his absense in his own riding, Regina-Qu'Appelle.