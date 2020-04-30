REGINA -- There are six new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan and four new recoveries, the province announced Thursday.

There are three new cases in the north, including two in Lloydminster, two in Saskatoon and one in La Loche.

Of the 389 cases in the province, 88 are active. A total of 295 people have recovered.

There are 10 people in hospital in Saskatchewan. Seven people — four in Lloydminster and three in Saskatoon — are receiving acute care. There are also three people in the ICU in Saskatoon.

On Wednesday, health officials announced an outbreak at Lloydminster Hospital.

There are 153 cases in Saskatoon, 77 in the north, 75 in Regina, 58 in the far north, 15 in the south and 11 in the central region.

The far north has the most active cases at 50. The south region has no active cases and hasn’t announced a new case since the first week of April.

There are 137 cases linked to travel, 159 from community transmission or mass gatherings, 36 with no known exposure and 57 still under investigation.

A total of 39 health-care workers have tested positive for the virus, but the province says not all cases are linked to working in the health-care field.

Age ranges are broken down into 35 under 19, 141 between 20 and 39, 131 between 40 and 59, 60 between 60 and 79, and 12 over the age of 80.

The cases are 50 per cent male and 50 per cent female.

There have been a total of six deaths in Saskatchewan related to COVID-19.

To date, the province has performed 29,642 COVID-19 tests.

The province is reminding people to take precautions if they’re forming a virtual household. The households should remain consistent and shouldn’t include anyone with underlying health conditions.

