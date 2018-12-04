

STARS Air Ambulance is getting three new helicopters. They announcement came as Saskatchewan committed to renew its 10 year agreement with the helicopter service beyond 2020.

Funding for the three new helicopters will be provided by the Saskatchewan government, Nutrien, and fundraising by STARS.

The first new helicopter should arrive by 2019, while the other two will be phased in by 2023.

“We are pleased to announce our government’s renewed agreement with STARS,” Rural and Remote Health Minister Greg Ottenbreit said in a news release. “This agreement demonstrates our commitment to timely access to emergency medical services for the residents of Saskatchewan, particularly those in rural and remote areas. Thank you to STARS for their continued service to the people of Saskatchewan, and to Nutrien for their ongoing support.”

STARS is a non-profit organization and is funded by donations.