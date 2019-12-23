REGINA --

Here’s a look at the top local news stories from 2019.

Sask. government fights the federal price on pollution

2019 started, and will end, with the Sask Party at odds with the Liberal government over the carbon tax.

The dispute went through the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal where the province was told the tax is constitutional. The issue is now under review by the Supreme Court of Canada.

Blue wave washes over the west

The results of the 2019 federal election showed the dissatisfaction growing within Saskatchewan.

Premier Scott Moe called for a new deal that Ottawa wasn’t interested in.

It was also the election that saw long time Liberal MP Ralph Goodale lose his seat in the riding of Regina-Wascana.

Saskatchewan Farmers face terrible season

Farmers in the province negotiated a tough deal with Mother Nature in 2019.

When it was time to harvest, snow came, leaving farmers with no choice but to dry out any crop they were able to get into the bin.

Regina Bypass opens

After four years of construction, and $1.8 billion later, the Regina Bypass opened.

First responders say they've already noticed a decrease in collisions with the new roadways.

Mac the Moose

Mac the Moose made international headlines as Moose Jaw went toe-to-toe with the Norwegians, which took the two communities form enemies to allies.

Mac finally got his new rack, making him the tallest moose in the world again.