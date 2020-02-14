REGINA -- 1. SaskTel notifies 30,000 customers about illegal downloads

Movie and music publishers are keeping their eyes on SaskTel customers who are downloading content illegally.

2. Premier Moe gets increased RCMP security detail

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is now accompanied by a team of RCMP Officers as an added security measure.

3. Unifor fined $250K after second contempt of court ruling in Co-op Refinery labour dispute

Unifor has been found guilty of contempt of court for a second time in the labour dispute at the Co-op Refinery Complex.

4. Family remembers 'joyful, spirited' girl after charges laid in 3-year-old's 2018 death

Regina police say they have charged a woman with manslaughter in the death of a three-year-old girl in 2018.

5. Co-op ends fuel restrictions across the Prairies

The Co-op Refinery announced it has ended daily fuel restrictions in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba.

