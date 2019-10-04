Regina family considers legal action after daughter didn't make high school football team

A local family is considering legal action after their daughter didn’t make the Dr. Martin LeBoldus High School football team. The family thinks she didn’t make the team because she is a girl.

SJHL severs ties with recently suspended Yorkton Terriers forward after 'profanity laced' video surfaces

The SJHL announced that the league and the Yorkton Terriers will be “severing ties” with forward Greg Mulhall for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

Man accused of impaired driving fires gun at RCMP vehicle, police say

The RCMP says a man accused of impaired driving fired a shotgun at an RCMP vehicle after he was taken back to his home following his arrest.

Multiple weather systems bring snow, winter storms to southwest Sask.

Snow and winter-like conditions have already arrived in southwestern Saskatchewan with winter storm and snowfall warnings in effect for Sunday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Sixties Scoop survivor returns to the life he was taken from in Sask.

The first memory Wayne William Snellgrove has as a child is being scared, not knowing what was going to happen next, living under the care of the province of Ontario.

