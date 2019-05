CTV Regina





In the first round of the WHL draft, the Moose Jaw Warriors selected defenceman Denton Mateychuk from Manitoba 11th overall.

The Regina Pats selected defenceman Layton Feist from B.C. 17th overall.

The Swift Current Broncos took B.C. forward Mathew Ward 14th overall, and B.C. forward Tyson Jugnauth 21st overall.