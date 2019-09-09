

CTV News Regina





Weather has stalled the RCMP’s search for a Regina man who went missing in the Clearwater County region in central Alberta.

Terrance Kereluke, 61, was last seen leaving the Mountain-Aire Lodge at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7 to go on a walk alone.

The RCMP says police were contacted when he didn’t return by the appointed time. Police and dogs searched the area on Saturday but were unable to locate Kereluke. The Sundre RCMP continued searching for him with the help of a helicopter and firefighters.

The RCMP says aerial helicopter search will resume when weather conditions improve.

“The RCMP was working with Search and Rescue and the local fire department as well as police dog services and there was also a helicopter that was with Search and Rescue that was out as well,” Const. Shelley Nasheim with the RCMP said. “The investigation is ongoing and we just hope that someone has seen him and we can find him safe.”

Kereluke is described as a white man around 6’0” tall with medium length grey hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing blue jeans and a black and white hooded sweater at the time of his disappearance.

The RCMP is reminding the public to take caution when hiking through wooded areas, since it’s easy to get turned around.

“If they’re going out on a walk, maybe mark your trail, or beware of what trail you’re on and have a trail map,” Nasheim said. “If that’s not available then have a GPS tracker or have a locate on your cell phone or something like that just so if you do get in trouble others will be able to locate you.”

Anyone who may have seen Kereluke or picked up a hitchhiker matching his description is asked to call Sundre RCMP at 403-638-3655 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Calgary