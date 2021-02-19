REGINA -- Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal of Awet Mehari, who was convicted of sexual assault.

The court released its decision from Judges Whitmore, Leurer and Kalmakoff on Friday.

"With respect to the grounds of appeal remitted to the Court, we are not persuaded by either Mr. Mehari’s original arguments or his supplemental submissions. Accordingly, Mr. Mehari’s appeal is dismissed," the judges' decision reads.

According to court documents, Mehari is required to surrender himself into the custody of the Regina Police Service within 48 hours.

In January 2019, Mehari was convicted of sexually assaulting Alexis Kolody at a party that took place in Sept. 2017.

Mehari decided to appeal the conviction. The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal came to a split decision on whether the appeal would proceed, which resulted in it being sent to the Supreme Court of Canada.

In December, the appeal was allowed to proceed, which sent the case back to Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal.