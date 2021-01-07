REGINA -- Saskatchewan Polytechnic said late Thursday its online application system for full-time students was back online after months of being down due to a cyberattack.

The winter term is set to begin on Monday for most programs.

On Oct. 30, the institution was affected by a cyber security incident that caused the temporary cancellation of both online and in-person classes. Classes resumed at the school on Nov. 9.

The school said at that time there was no reason to believe any personal information was compromised by the attack.

More than two months after the incident, Sask. Polytechnic posted on its “Campus Update” page Thursday morning that its registration and application systems were still down in the aftermath.

The school sent out another update around 6:30 p.m., announcing that the online application system for full-time programs was now available.

“The institution continues to work on restoring the registration and application system for the School of Continuing Education,” the update read. “Sask. Polytech is making plans to minimize the impact on studies for School of Continuing Education students and prospective students. This includes moving start dates for courses and adding additional sections where there is high demand.”

“We encourage you to submit your transcripts electronically to Saskatchewan Polytechnic through the Ministry of Education at the same time as you complete your application to one of our programs,” the post said. “This will help us process your application without further delays.”

Students who applied prior to the cyberattack can also email their respective campus for assistance to check the status of their application.

Sask. Polytech has campuses in Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert.