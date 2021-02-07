Get ready for a fun Super Bowl appetizer. Pile them as high as they will go!

Makes as many as you’d like. 1 potato makes 2 potato skins

Russet potatoes

Oil, for brushing

Chili con carne, warm or cold

Grated cheese – cheddar, Monterey Jack

Sour Cream

Salsa

Chopped fresh tomatoes

Sliced green onions

Diced avocado

Cilantro, for garnish

Preheat oven to 375°F. Brush the potatoes all over with oil. Prick with a fork or knife is 3-4 spots on the potato. Bake for about 1 hour, or until soft. Remove and let cool slightly.

Cut potatoes in half lengthwise. Scoop out the insides leaving about a ¼ edge (reserve the potato insides for making mashed potatoes, if you like). Set the skins on a parchment or foil-lined cookie sheet. If using foil, grease the foil with a little oil. Raise oven temperature to 425°F and bake the skins for about 15-20 minutes, until brown and crisp.

Remove the tray to a cooling rack. Spoon some chili con carne into each potato ‘boat’. Top with a generous amount of cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Transfer to a serving platter.

Top each with a couple of spoonfuls of salsa, then a dollop of sour cream, the chopped tomato, sliced green onion, and avocado. Garnish with some cilantro. Serve with additional toppings and warm chili.