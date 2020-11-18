REGINA -- Notre Dame College is adjusting it’s practice of COVID-19 public health guidelines after a social media video of a Monday night SJHL game appeared to show students failing to remain physically distant.

The game in question took place in Wilcox as the Hounds hosted the Yorkton Terriers, and also drew attention after a racial slur was allegedly hurled at a member of the Yorkton team.

The SJHL currently allows a maximum of 150 fans to attend games, with the expectation that they’re able to remain physically distant inside the rink.

The president of Notre Dame said all students at Monday evening’s game were wearing masks. He also said the rink remained under the limit of 150 fans.

“Because we live in a congregate setting, you could say that the sitting close together with their masks on in the arena was just like being in the dorm setting where technically you don’t have to physical space,” Rob Palmarin, president of Athol Murray College of Notre Dame, said.

He said he recognizes the questions that would come from the social media video, and the concerns some may have.

“We’re addressing that immediately and are going to change that practice,” Palmarin said.

He said he believes the school was following mitigation strategies properly, but that the school will still adjust how it’s addressing physical distancing.

“Maybe I personally was getting complacent, Palmarin said. “We were following what is expected for congregate living.”

CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of Health for a response to the video.