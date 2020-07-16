REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan announced the approval of the first set of work packages for the Accelerated Site Closure Program (ASCP).

In a news release, the province said 22 packages will work with 10 companies to distribute the work on 300 abandoned wells, 300 fabandoned flowlines, 75 decommissioned facilities and 700 “activities related to site reclamation.”

The first tranche of packages will cost $12 million.

“This activity could not come at a better time, and will provide much needed relief for struggling oilfield businesses and families,” Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors President and CEO Mark Scholz said.

The government said it is committed to working with Indigenous partners in this process.

The province is working through the first phase of this project in order to present funds in a timely manner.