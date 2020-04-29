REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s state of emergency has been extended for another two weeks, Premier Scott Moe said on Wednesday.

The state of emergency was initially called on March 18. Moe extended it for two more weeks on April 1, and again on April 15.

The third extention for the provinces state of emergency follows 17 new cases in the province. The majority of the provinces active cases, 52 out of 86, are located in the far north region of Saskatchewan.

The province has identified a cluster of cases in Lloydminster and another death has been reported in the far north.