Spectacular summer storms showcased on social media
Storm clouds in Balgonie on July 24, 2019 (Elena Entner Coates)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 8:14AM CST
As summer storms rolled into Saskatchewan on Wednesday night, social media users showcased the impressive clouds and lightning storms online.
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued several severe thunderstorm warnings on Wednesday, along with some tornado warnings in south-central Saskatchewan. There were no confirmed tornado touchdowns as of Thursday morning.
