As summer storms rolled into Saskatchewan on Wednesday night, social media users showcased the impressive clouds and lightning storms online.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued several severe thunderstorm warnings on Wednesday, along with some tornado warnings in south-central Saskatchewan. There were no confirmed tornado touchdowns as of Thursday morning.

Insane lightning facing south of Theodore, SK at about 10:47pm. #SKSTORM pic.twitter.com/Fiqkgsm3Jx — Britt Filion (@brittfilion) July 25, 2019

This was the best storm I have ever chased took the risk going south and it paid off I'm just starting to go through the rest of my photos I'm so happy with them! Selling prints of them too dm for prices #skstorm pic.twitter.com/2DSRyBgnyx — Mitch Langlois (@MitchyPvP) July 21, 2019