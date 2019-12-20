REGINA -- Co-op files injunction against Unifor following calls for nation-wide boycott

The labour dispute between the Co-Op Refinery and Unifor 594 continues to intensify as the employer announced it filed an injunction against the union.

CFL legend George Reed battles mobility issues

A GoFundMe page is asking for donations to help CFL legend George Reed deal with the expenses tied to mobility issues, caused by a number of surgeries.

OHS contractor alleges harassment, assault, from Unifor 594 members

Jared Savage, an occupational health and safety professional, was called into work at the Co-Op Refinery Complex during the first few days of the labour dispute at the facility, but he never made it beyond the fence.

Popular Filipino restaurant to open in Regina this weekend

The popular Filipino fast food chain Jollibee will be opening up in Regina this weekend.

'Reeks of prejudice': Body rub parlour owners defend industry, customers to city council

In their submission, the owners call out council for attempting to re-zone the parlours before licensing rules have been finalized.

