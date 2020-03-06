1. 'I've never missed a payment': Regina landlord discovers insurance coverage changed without his knowledge

A Regina landlord is raising some concerns after he says his property insurance coverage changed without his knowledge.

2. Eviction notices served to several residents at government-funded housing complex

Around one dozen tenants at a government funded housing complex in Regina will be looking for a new place to live, after eviction notices were issued to many residents.

3. Inquest hears early life trauma, abuse, haunted 13-year-old boy before his suicide

As the Coroner’s inquest into the suicide of Kaleab Schmidt continues, his father shed some light on the days leading up to his son’s suicide, and his experience growing up in Africa.

4. One dead after incident on Ring Rd., police investigating

A 23-year-old man is dead after an incident involving one vehicle on Ring Road early Monday morning.

5. Sask. man claims $1M on lottery ticket he purchased in January

A Saskatchewan man has claimed his prize, after a Set For Life ticket worth $1 million sat on his table for nearly a month.

