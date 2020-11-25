REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has tweaked some of its COVID-19 restrictions for the province, including changes for sports, restaurants, places of worship and performance and gaming venues.

All team and group sports, activities, games, competitions, recitals and practices have been suspended, including hockey, curling, racquet sports, cheerleading, dance practices in group setting, etc.

The province is also discouraging gatherings of any size, outside of your immediate household.

These restrictions come into effect on Friday, Nov. 27.

SPORTS, FITNESS, DANCE

Team and group sport and fitness activities are suspended including activities, games, competitions, recitals and practices.

Persons under 18 may continue to train only in groups of fewer than eight. There must be at least three metres of distance between participants. Coaches and trainers are not counted so long as they are wearing masks.

Group fitness for all ages can continue in groups of eight or fewer, masks must be worn and physical distance of three metres must also be maintained.

INDOOR PUBLIC GATHERINGS

Indoor public banquets, conferences, wedding and funeral receptions in public venues are reduced to 30 people maximum. This restriction also applies to places of worship. The limit on private gatherings stays at five. Food and beverage cannot be present of served.

If your immediate household has five people or more, additional guests should not come over.

“Individuals, recurring caregivers, support personnel (i.e. therapists, nursing staff) and tradespersons (i.e. housekeeper, plumber) are permitted, though they should maintain two metre distancing and be masked during service provision,” the province said in a news release.

RESTAURANTS, BARS, ENTERTAINMENT

Restaurants and licensed establishments are now limited to four people per table. Capacity is also being reduced down to 30 at all casinos, bingo halls, arenas, live theatres, movie theatres, performing arts venues and any other facilities that are currently supporting a capacity of 150 people.

Establishments must keep guest information on all patrons.

The curfew on liquor sale remains.

MASK MANDATE

Masks are now required in all indoor fitness activities with an exception for aquatic acitivites.

All persons in schools and daycares are now required to wear masks at all time, expect for during meals.

All employees and visitors at all businesses and workplaces are required to wear masks in all common areas. All residents employees and visitors of correctional facilities must wear a mask in all common areas.

RETAIL

Large retial spaces must reduce customer access to 50 per cent or four square metres of space per person.