Homes in Regina won’t be getting mail on Thursday, as Canada Post workers in the Queen City are taking their turn at rotating job action.

Workers are on strike for one day, as of 6 a.m. on Nov. 1.

This is the third day this week there has been mail disruption in the province, Saskatoon, Weyburn and Moose Jaw workers walked the picket line on Tuesday, and on Monday workers in Lloydminster were off the job.

Rotating job action has been taking place by Canada Post workers across the country for almost two weeks now, workers say with an increased volume in parcels, there is a need for more employees.