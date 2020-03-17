REGINA -- The Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) says it plans to postpone its spring turnaround.

In a news release, the refinery said the turnaround will begin no earlier than May 15.

“Moving forward, any potential new start date will now be assessed in consultation with provincial health officials,” the refinery said in a news release.

It said that the turnaround requires hundreds of additional workers, which is unsafe at this time.

“The CRC has put protocols in place over the past few weeks to ensure the health and safety of its employees is maintained, and to safeguard the operation of the Refinery.

The CRC is part of the Saskatchewan Critical Infrastructure Network, and wants to assure the public that it will continue to produce fuel.