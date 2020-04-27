REGINA -- A 31-year-old man is in stable but critical condition after his truck rolled east of Fort Qu’Appelle on Sunday evening.

According to RCMP, the half ton truck hit a guard rail on a bridge which caused it to roll over. The man, the only person in the vehicle, was ejected from the truck and then hit by another vehicle. The victim was transported by STARS to hospital in Regina.

The intersection of Highway #10 and #56 was closed for aeveral hours while RCMP members investigated. RCMP wants to remind the public to take care while passing emergency and highway workers.