REGINA -- Regina’s mayor says city transit services may shut down as the City of Regina considers further measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Michael Fougere said transit is an important essential service for those without vehicles, but that ridership is going down.

“We are concerns about the safety of drivers who are in a confined space,” he told CTV Morning Live. “We will evaluate this as time goes on but we may very well be [closing transit].”

The Big City Mayors’ Caucus will meet via telephone with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday afternoon.

Fougere said small businesses, those on unemployment insurance and our communities most vulnerable such as people struggling with homelessness are his top priorities. He said he plans to bring these issues up in the meeting with Freeland.