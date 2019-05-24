Here's a look at what made headlines in Southern Saskatchewan this week.

1. Three people injured after string of shootings on Tuesday evening

Regina police are asking for information after five incidents involving guns took place in the city on Tuesday evening.

Click here for the full story

2. 'You didn't feel safe': Debate continues over Sask. May Long alcohol ban

Judith and Henry Enns are long time campers at Echo Valley Provincial Park. They said camping during the Victoria Day long weekend has been good ever since the government banned alcohol in the parks during the weekend.

Click here for the full story

3. ‘One tiny, little step at a time’: Regina shops reducing waste with ‘bring your own container’ initiatives

Some Regina businesses are aiming to lower their environmental footprint by encouraging customers to bring their own containers, to help reduce waste.

Click here for the full story

4. RCMP arrest three men after extensive search in areas north and east of Regina

The RCMP has three men in custody after an extensive search in several areas north and east of Regina on Wednesday.

Click here for the full story

5. Man killed in Regina’s third homicide of 2019

A man was killed on Saturday morning in the City of Regina’s third confirmed homicide of 2019, according to police.

Click here for the full story