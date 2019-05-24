Top stories this week: Three injured in string of shootings, May Long Weekend alcohol debate, Regina businesses reducing waste
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 2:45PM CST
Here's a look at what made headlines in Southern Saskatchewan this week.
1. Three people injured after string of shootings on Tuesday evening
Regina police are asking for information after five incidents involving guns took place in the city on Tuesday evening.
2. 'You didn't feel safe': Debate continues over Sask. May Long alcohol ban
Judith and Henry Enns are long time campers at Echo Valley Provincial Park. They said camping during the Victoria Day long weekend has been good ever since the government banned alcohol in the parks during the weekend.
3. ‘One tiny, little step at a time’: Regina shops reducing waste with ‘bring your own container’ initiatives
Some Regina businesses are aiming to lower their environmental footprint by encouraging customers to bring their own containers, to help reduce waste.
4. RCMP arrest three men after extensive search in areas north and east of Regina
The RCMP has three men in custody after an extensive search in several areas north and east of Regina on Wednesday.
5. Man killed in Regina’s third homicide of 2019
A man was killed on Saturday morning in the City of Regina’s third confirmed homicide of 2019, according to police.